DU suspends three students for tarnishing image of university



The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have suspended three students on charges of tarnishing the image of the university, being involved in misconduct and anti-discipline activities by robbing the driver of a covered van.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman approved the suspension order on Tuesday, said a press release issued by the DU Public Relations office.



The three students are Fazle Naveed Anon (Bijoy Ekattor Hall, 2021-2022) of the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies, Md Rahat Rahman (Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall, 2021-2022) of the Department of Management Information Systems, and Sadiq Ahmad (Bijoy Ekattor Hall, 2021-2022) of the Social Welfare and Research Institute.



Besides, they were asked to explain in writing within seven working days why they should not be expelled from the university for the crime they had committed.



On February 6, the three Dhaka University students were arrested for robbing the driver of a covered van near the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) area.



A patrol team of Shahbag Police Station arrested the three when the driver screamed for help at around 2:30am, said SI Omar Sani Naim.



All three of them confessed to the crime during primary interrogation, said the SI.



The arrested had allegedly demanded Tk 50,000 from the driver. However, when the driver could not give them the amount, the students snatched Tk 15,000 from him, the SI added.



The covered van driver, Abu Taher, filed a case in this regard. The students were sent to jail after a court order later.



