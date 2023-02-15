Video
No legal bar for Shahabuddin to be Prez: EC

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Tuesday that there was no legal bar for Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu to become President of Bangladesh, as the post of President is a non-profit post.

"The post of President is of an office of non-profit post. The President, Prime Minister and Ministers are not the employees of the state. These are constitutional posts. The constitutional posts are not in the definition of the profitable posts. So, there is no legal bar to take charge and discharge his duty as 22nd President of Bangladesh for Mohammed Shahabuddin," he told reporters at his office at Agargaon.

The reporters asked to the EC what the law says whether former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Commissioner can be President after completion of his tenure and whether the post of a President is an office of profit?

In response to the query, Alamgir replied, "According to the ACC Act, its former commissioners cannot join any office of profit posts. But you have to know that when the Election Commission hasn't accepted his papers and completed the procedures without knowing the law. The same law is applicable for the justices, they cannot join any office of profit posts. A law suit was filed in this regards when Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed became President."

"The verdict given by the High Court on the issue said that there was no bar for Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed to become President. No appeal was lodged against the judgment. We have such example.

We have such an example. It clearly said that the post of officials and employees of the Republic would be considered as office of profit posts. There is no legal bar on Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu to become President," Alamgir said.

He said, "There is no list of profitable posts in the country. But, the explanation of such posts is clearly mentioned. The employees of the institutes of the Republic where 50 per cent financial supports are given by the estate are considered as profitable posts. The President, Prime Minister and Ministers are not the employees of the estate. Those are constitutional posts. The constitutional posts are not office of profit posts."

"The verdicts or judgments of the High Court or Appellate Division would be accepted as law,' he added.

In response to a query about publishing gazette notification before the date of withdrawal of candidature, Alamgir said, "It was also done following the legal procedures. The law clearly mentioned that if there is not more than a candidate and if the nomination paper is found valid, the EC can declare a candidate elected. There is no need to wait for the date of withdrawal. So, the gazette is legal."


