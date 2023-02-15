HC seeks list of millionaires among Rajuk employees

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to submit the investigation report into allegations of illegal wealth acquisition by a section of employees of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk).



The HC bench asked ACC and Rajuk to submit a report before it in this regard by April 5.



The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat also issued a rule asking the government to explain within two weeks why its inaction to take appropriate measures in this regard should not be declared illegal.



The HC bench came up with the orders after taking into cognisance the report published in a national daily under titled "Rajuk Cherage Bari Garhi Plot Shop (Home, plot, shop by dint of Rajuk lantern)."



According to the report, some are high quality assistants, some are low quality assistants, some are bench assistants. But they are similar in one place. Everyone is a millionaire. Even though the third or fourth class employees of Rajuk are paid Tk 20,000 to Tk 30,000 per month, many of them have one or more multi-storied houses and modern cars in the capital. Many have plots, flats and shops.



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed cases against some employees of Rajuk for allegedly acquiring illegal wealth. But the pace of investigation is slow. Most are not touched by the law.



Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin, who was present during the court proceedings on behalf of the State, confirmed the matter.



