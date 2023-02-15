Video
Date of BNP programme changed to Feb 17

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The date of BNP's programme in Dhaka has been changed. BNP announced march programme in all major cities of the country on February 18. Although the date of the programme in other cities remain as fixed earlier but the programme in Dhaka has been brought forward by one day to February 17.

From the party it was said that the date has been changed due to unavoidable reasons.

The decision was announced at a press conference held at the central office of BNP in Nayapaltan on Tuesday afternoon.

Acting Office Secretary of the party Syed Imran Saleh Prince addressed the press conference.



