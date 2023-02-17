PM to open Kalshi flyover on Feb 19

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the Kalshi flyover in Dhaka's Mirpur on Feb 19. The structure will open to traffic on the same day.



Once it opens, the flyover will further improve connectivity between Mirpur and Banani, Uttara and the eastern part of the capital, according to the Dhaka North City Corporation.



"The honourable prime minister said she would hold a rally in Kalshi and inaugurate the flyover. The metro rail has been opened in Mirpur already. The Kalshi flyover will improve connectivity in Mirpur even further. It's a boon for people in Mirpur," said DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam. bdnews24.com



