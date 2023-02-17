Video
Home Back Page

Farmers to get Tk 57.25cr incentive for Aus cultivation

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent

The government has announced incentive package of Tk 57.25 crore for farmers of Aush paddy cultivation in the upcoming season.

The Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday announced the incentive package through a press release signed by its Senior Information Officer Kamrul Islam Buiyan.

Under this incentive, some 10 lakh small and marginal farmers across the country will get free seeds and fertilizers to cultivate the Aush paddy, according to the ministry press release.

This incentive package includes five kilograms of seed, 10 kg of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and 10 kg of Muriate of Potash (MOP).

With the support, the farmers would be able to cultivate one bigha of land, according to the ministry.

It said that the incentives are being provided from the ministry's regular budget for agricultural rehabilitation assistance and the seeds and seedlings sector to increase the production of Aush paddy.
This incentive will be distributed at the field level soon, it added.


