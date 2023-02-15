BD condemns desecrating Holy Quran again in Netherlands

Bangladesh strongly condemned the recent abhorrent act of desecrating a copy of the Holy Quran yet again in the Netherlands by a far-right activist. Bangladesh expressed grave concern over repetition of such heinous act in the Netherlands within a month's time in the name of 'right to protest', 'freedom of expression' or 'human rights', Foreign Ministry statement said on Tuesday.



Bangladesh once again urged all concerned to put an end to such unwarranted provocations and to respect the sacred values and religious symbols of the Muslims - for that matter of all religions - for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence, the statement reads.



