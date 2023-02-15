Video
Home Back Page

Death Of BUET Student

Fardin’s father to file no-confidence petition over DB’s final report

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

The complainant of BUET student Fardin murder case will submit a Naraji (no-confidence) petition over the final report of police.

A third-year student of Civil Engineering Department at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Fardin Nur Parash's father Kazi Nur Uddin Biswas, the complainant of the sensational murder prayed to the court, seeking time to file the no-confidence petition.

After hearing on the petition Metropolitan Magistrate Shanto Islam fixed  March 16for submitting the Naraji (no-confidence) petition.

The court sources said the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) submitted the final report to the court on February 6 over the murder case of Fardin. The report mentioned Fardin was not murdered, he committed suicide.

On the other hand, denying the police suicide hypothesis. BUET student Fardin Nur's father rejected the Detective Branch's (DB) claim that his son committed suicide. He said in a emotion  choked voice, "My son cannot commit suicide. He was killed in a planned way. A drama is being staged now after he was killed."

Expressing his frustration over the investigation, Kazi Nur Uddin said his son had grown up amid financial struggle since his childhood and thus had the ability to cope with all sorts of situation.
 "I saw Fardin's body, he had injury marks on his head," Nur Uddin added.

On Tuesday the lawyer of Fardin's father told  reporters  that "Fardin didn't commit suicide. His father will lodge a no-confidence petition. We appealed to the court seeking time to do so and the court granted our plea."

On November 7, police recovered the body of Fardin Nur, 24, from Shitalakhya river in Narayanganj, three days after he went missing. Then his father filed a murder case with Rampura Police Station, accusing his friend Ayatullah Bushra.



