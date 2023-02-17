Govt forms Nat’l Pension Authority

The government has instituted a National Pension Authority to manage its universal pension scheme.



The Finance Division issued an order dated Monday to form the new authority in line with the Universal Pension Management Act 2023. The newly passed act states that the authority will have an executive chairman and four members appointed by the government.



The finance minister is the ex-officio chairman of its 16-member board of directors. The board member secretary will be the executive chairman of the authority.



The members of the board are the Bangladesh Bank governor, the finance secretary, the financial institutions secretary, the National Board of Revenue chairman, the social welfare secretary, the woman and child affairs secretary, the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment secretary, the labour and employment secretary, the posts and telecommunications secretary, the Prime Minister's Office secretary, the Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, the presidents of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Bangladesh Employers Federation and the Bangladesh Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The scheme will bring all citizens to its fold barring civil servants already covered by public pensions. Civil servants may be able to join the scheme if the government allows them at some point.



A citizen will have to pay premiums for at least 10 years to become a pension recipient under the scheme, and people aged over 18 years to a maximum of 50 years old can sign up for the scheme. The authority will determine the minimum deposit amount. bdnews24.com



