28 Asstt SPs promoted to Addl SP



Twenty-eight assistant superintendents of police have been promoted to the rank of the additional superintendent of police.



Public Security Division of the Home Ministry issued a gazette notification signed by Deputy Secretary Sirajam Munira in this regard on Tuesday.



The government has given the promotion to these assistant superintendents of police belonging to the BCS (Police) cadre to senior scale (The 6th Grade of National Pay Scale 2015) upon a recommendation by the departmental promotion committee of the Ministry.



The Ministry has also instructed the newly-promoted officers to submit joining letter to the Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division directly or through e-mail, the notification said.



It said that the promotion will be effective from the date of the joining of the newly-promoted officers.



