Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:58 AM
Home Back Page

BR appoints a joint consultancy firm for feasibility study of 11 projects

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 14: Bangladesh Railway (BR) appointed a consortium of Japan's Oriental Consultant Global, France's EGIS and Malaysia's HSS for carrying out preparatory work for feasibility study and detailed design of 11 sub-projects including a chord line from Dhaka to Cumilla via Narayanganj on Wednesday.

Project Director Mahbubur Rahman and Yuji Asano, representative of the consortium firm signed the contract at Rail Bhaban in presence of Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.

The chord line will reduce the distance between Dhaka and Chattogram by 90 kilometres and travel time by one-and-a-half hours, according to Bangladesh Railway sources.

"I hope the agreement with the approved consultant will be signed during the current month," project director Mahbubur Rahman told the Daily Observer on Monday.

He also confirmed that the cabinet committee of the government purchase (CCGP) had approved the consortium on January 11.

The consortium will carry out the feasibility studies and prepare detailed design of the chord line, over 30 months for Tk 193.64 crore, Mahbubur Rahman said.

Meanwhile, construction of chord line in Dhaka-Chattogram rail route via Narayanganj to Cumilla had been taken in 2010. But due to unknown reason, the Bangladesh Railway suddenly stopped the project.  The BR had also carried out a feasibility study for the project in 2010.

Presently 320km, the Dhaka-Chattogram rail line, which goes through Tongi-Bhairab-Akhaura-Cumillah-Laksham, is rather drawn-out at present.

Once the new chord line is built, it could be used as a dedicated line for passengers, with the existing line reserved for freight service.

The main station of the proposed chord line will be at Narayanganj with a depot for the rail cars. The other stations will be at Cumilla, Feni, and Chattogram. Rail bridges will be constructed on the Shitalakshya in Narayanganj, the Gomti, the Meghna, and the Feni river enroute.

Railway officials said this rail route will be extended up to Cox's Bazar as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement.

Meanwhile in 1980, the government completed a feasibility study for the establishment of the Dhaka-Cumilla chord line. But this plan was dropped in the 90's. If the project was implemented at that time, it would have been possible to save thousands of crores of taka in the last three decades.

According to Bangladesh Railway, another feasibility study is underway to set up a high-speed rail line from Dhaka to Cumilla via Laksam-Chattogram.


