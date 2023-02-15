B’baria court incident a ‘black spot’ in country’s legal history: HC

A bench of the High Court Division on Tuesday commented that the recent incident in Brahmanbaria court was a 'black spot' in the legal history of the country.



The bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik-al-Jalil made the comment while three lawyers of Brahmanbaria including the President of District Lawyers Association Advocate Md Tanvir Bhuiyan appeared before it as per its earlier directive.



The other two lawyers are: secretary (administration) Advocate Md Akkas Ali and Advocate Zubayer Islam.



The bench summoned them following complaint of 'abuse and indecent behavior' with judges and court employees in the courtroom of Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1.



During the court proceeding on Monday, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir, its secretary Abdun Noor Dulal, Bangladesh Bar Council members Advocate Mohammad Sayeed Ahmed Raja and Advocate Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared before the court on behalf of the three lawyers while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.



Taking part in the hearing, Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir submitted that the Brahmanbaria court began working from Monday. Everyone including the government addressed the issue. There is some work to be done, the situation will improve. "We have more work to do. Everything will be resolved. Give us one month," he submitted.



The bench said, 'Nothing (development) has happened. There was little movement."



"The days are passing. The consequences must be faced. We will not give time. If you answer, give it, if you don't, don't give it. We will move forward as we are," the bench said.



A court, a constitutional institution has been paralyzed. We see everything. Brahmanbaria Bar has created a black spot in the legal history of Bangladesh, tarnished the lawyers, the bench noted.



The bench said, "no one is above the law, be it the president or members of the Bar Association. There is a bar council. But if the Bar Council does not do anything, we will do it from here. Every day we keep an eye on the newspaper to see what is happening in Brahmanbaria bar."



You are boycotting the court, but when the justice seekers go to the court, they are disturbed and threatened. We will not see who is the president of the bar, who is the learned lawyer. We will also see if they are eligible to practice in Bangladesh or not, the bench made it clear.



At one stage, the bench gave time to the three lawyers to give their explanation and fixed February 26 for the next hearing.



Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) lawyer Ashraful Hadi submitted in the court that eight Facebook and five YouTube videos that had abused the Brahmanbaria judge had been removed from the online platform.



On January 5, the same bench had summoned three lawyers for indecent behaviour with a judge inside a courtroom in Brahmanbaria. The bench also issued a rule asking the trio to explain why contempt of court proceeding should not be drawn against them for the incident.



Judge Mohammad Faruk of Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 on January 2 sent a letter to the Supreme Court Registrar General for taking action against the three for their indecent behaviour with him.



Later, on the instructions from the Chief Justice, the Registrar General of the Supreme Court sent the written complaint of the judge to the High Court Division's bench for the disposal of the matter.



On January 2, Bar Association president advocate Md Tanvir Bhuiyan, Secretary Advocate Md Akkas Ali and around 10-15 lawyers including Zubair Islam had rudely asked the judge to leave the courtroom. Advocate Tanvir hurled abusive words at the court, said the complaint.



One of the policemen, present at the courtroom, videoed the incident which was attached with the complaint.



Considering the misconduct with a judge during court session, it is necessary to settle the complaint in the interest of the safety of judges and the image of the judiciary, reads the complaint.



