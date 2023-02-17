10 Dengue patients hospitalized, 15 C-19 new cases in last 24hrs



The country reported ten fresh dengue cases in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning (Feb 14) said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



In the last 24 hours, three new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka, said the DGHS release. However, seven dengue patients were admitted outside the capital.



According to DGHS, this year till today 318 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Dhaka while 355 other patients are being treated in hospitals outside Dhaka.



Besides, this year a total 8 died from the mosquito-borne viral disease in the country till yesterday.

Last year, a total 281 died from Dengue in Bangladesh.



However, 28,429 patients were admitted to different hospitals with dengue while 28,265 patients recovered in last year. A total of 105 died from the mosquito-borne disease during that time.



Besides, on Tuesday (Feb 14) 15 new Covid-19 cases reported with zero death in the last 24 hours, DGHS said.



The official data showed a total of 29,445 people in the country have died due to the disease since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.



The total number of corona virus cases rise in the country to 20, 37,703.



