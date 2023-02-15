DD Shahin charged for saving Galib, Tania in ACC corruption case

Allegations have arisen against Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Shahin Ara Mamtaz, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of two ACC cases filed against Department of Cooperatives (DoC) Deputy Registrar Muhammad Galib Khan and his wife Tania Sultana Rakhi, also Vice President of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL), of saving the couple from the ACC charges by altering the case statement.



The two cases (No- 4 and 5) were filed on October 12 in 2022, around two weeks after getting the ACC approval. The ACC gave its approval on September 28 in 2022. During the period, Shahin Ara tried to save the couple from the ACC charges by changing the draft case statement made by the previous IO Abu Bakar Siddik, according to the allegations submitted to the ACC.



Two separate allegations were submitted to the ACC on February 6 and January 24. Some officials and employees of the Department of Cooperatives and Eastern Bank submitted the complaints to the ACC bringing the allegations against the couple and the IO of the ACC.



According to ACC sources, the ACC Chairman and Commissioner (Investigation) has already taken steps to investigate the allegations assigning a capable and honest investigator.



The ACC DD, Shahin Ara Mamtaz, couldn't be reached over phone as she hasn't received the phone call from our correspondent.



According to the allegations, Cooperatives Department's Deputy Registrar Galib Khan and his wife Tania Sultana Rakhi have properties and deposits of around Tk 5.60 crore. ACC IO Abu Bakar has found the assets of the couple during his investigation. Of the assets, Galib Khan couldn't show valid evidence of earning around Tk 2.14 lakh. They have earned the illegal money of around Tk 2.83 crore.

