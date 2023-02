A jute godown was gutted in a fire that broke out at Basila Garden City in Mohammadpur area on Tuesday.



Lima Khanam, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the fire originated from electric short circuit at the godown at 12:40 pm and spread soon. Two firefighting units rushed to the spot and put the fire under control around 1:38 pm and it took nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze, she said. UNB