Fraud ring leader among 3 arrested in city's Vatara

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the ring leader and two members of a fraud gang on Monday evening from the city's Vatara area.



The arrested were identified as- ring leader Md Anowar Hossain, 42, of East Hanirpar village under Matlab Thana of Chandpur district, Masudur Rahman, 42, of Taltoli village under East Matlab Thana of the same district and Md Rashidul Kabir, 28, of Bancharampur village under Laxmipur Sadar Thana.



RAB-3 Commanding Officer (Captain) Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said that based on secret information, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in the area and arrested them.



They allegedly extorted hefty sums of money from poor people and job aspirants by offering fake jobs in Malaysia. They even gave death threats to their victims when they asked for their money back, he added.



Four mobile sets, a money receipt book, cash book registers, stamps and diaries were seized during the operation. Necessary legal action was taken against them, the official said. BSS



