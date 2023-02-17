BD sees 15 more C-19 cases

Bangladesh reported 15 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.



With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,703, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 as no new fatalities were reported.



The daily case test positivity rate rose to 0.88 percent from Monday's 0.45 per cent as the 1712 samples were tested. The recovery rate increased to 98.04 per cent while the death rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent. UNB



