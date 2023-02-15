Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

IU fresher alleges ragging by BCL leader, her associates

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Feb 14: A first year female student of Islamic University on Tuesday submitted a written complaint against a Chhatra League leader and her associates for ragging her, stripping her clothes off and filming the incident on mobile phones.

The student also claimed that she was threatened by the BCL leader that her video would be spread if any complaint is logged against them to administration.

The victim, a student of 2021-22 session of Banking and Finance department of the university, submitted the complaint to IU Proctor Prof Dr Shahadat Hossain Azad and student counselor Prof Dr Shelina Nasreen, accusing Sanjida Chowdhury Antara, vice-president of Islamic University's BCL unit and a student of the university's Statistics Department (2078-18), her associate Tabassum, of the same department, and 7 to 8 unidentified ones seeking justice for physical and mental harassment.

In the written complaint, the victim said, "On February 07, I went to Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall's 306 no room as a guest of my one close senior because my semester final was near. On February 9, I was asked to meet one of a senior student named Tabassum, but I could not go as I was sick. From then, they started attacking me, misbehaved with me threatened me to throw out of the hall."

"They repeatedly asked me why entered the hall without informing them. Despite my answer that I went to the hall as a guest they took me to a common room on Sunday night and started beating me, they slapped me and hurled abusive words", said the victim in the complaint letter.

"At one stage, they asked me to takeoff my clothes. As I didn't agree, they started beating me again and took off my clothes, forcibly and filmed it. They also threatened me to make me feed of dog and spread those videos if I give any complaint against them," she wrote.

However, accused Sanjida Chowdhury Antara denied the allegation and said, "Nothing like this happened. Rather a brother known to that student threatened to pick me up on phone."

Professor Dr Shamsul Alam, provost of the Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall, said, "Some students complained that a first year girl misbehaved with some seniors. Later I and the members of the proctorial body settled the matter together. But no one said anything about what happened to her afterwards. If we receive a written complaint, the hall authorities will look into the matter and take action."

Prof Dr Sheikh Abdus Salam, Vice Chancellor of the university, said that ragging is unexpected in the university.

The matter will be investigated in detail and action will be taken, said the Vice Chancellor.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP arrests 42 for selling, consuming drugs in city
DD Shahin charged for saving Galib, Tania in ACC corruption case
Jute godown gutted in city fire
Fraud ring leader among 3 arrested in city's Vatara
BD sees 15 more C-19 cases
IU fresher alleges ragging by BCL leader, her associates
Press Council to be made stronger, online news portal to come under it: Hasan
Govt urged to identify key areas to secure economic dev goals


Latest News
Fardin’s father to file ‘no confidence’ petition against DB probe report claiming his death suicide
DoE drive in Dhaka, Narayanganj penalises multiple polluters
College student killed in bike race with his friends in Magura
Sylhet overcomes Rony scare to seal BPL final
Tickets for BPL final available on Wednesday
Press Council to be strengthened further: Hasan
Three drown in Sitakunda
World oil demand exceeded pre-Covid level in late 2022: OPEC
Main accused in Sonia Aktar murder case held
RAB arrests human trafficking ring leader Nazrul along with five accomplices
Most Read News
Primary scholarship exam results in last week of February
BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices raided; phones, laptops seized
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national state of emergency
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka today
Brahmanbaria Bar creates black mark in legal history: HC
Red rose prices skyrocket
Turkey-Syria quake focus turns to survivors as deaths passes 37,000
Boy rescued alive on 9th day of Turkiye earthquake
Global Covid-19 cases near 678 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft