

Press Council to be made stronger, online news portal to come under it: Hasan



On the occasion of 'Bangladesh Press Council Day', the Minister said this at a discussion meeting organized at the council auditorium on Topkhana Road in the capital.



Earlier, the Information Minister hoisted the national flag as the national anthem was played at the council premises. Under the chairmanship of Press Council Chairman Justice Nizamul Haque, council members Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also Editor of the Daily Observer, Mozaffar Hossain Paltu, and MG Kibria Chowdhury addressed the meeting.



On the historical background of the Press Council, Hasan Mahmud said, "The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wanted the independent Bangladesh state to be managed on the basis of justice and logic and to establish the foundations of a democratic society. For this reason, he formed the Press Council with the aim of ensuring the accountability of the newspapers and at the same time the aggrieved persons can go to a judicial board to present their grievances."



Highlighting the multi-dimensionality of the media with the age, the Information Minister said, "Today the media is not limited to the print media, when the Press Council was formed there was no online media and there were not so many newspapers. As a result, the Press Council cannot play a role in any field other than newspapers as per its law."



The Minister said that the members of the council have finalized a draft law after several years of discussions with stakeholders to bring online news portals and online versions of newspapers under the purview and to strengthen the Press Council.



He said, "Most of the members of the Press Council are journalists, leaders of journalist organizations and editors of newspapers. They are the ones who finalised it.



Hasan Mahmud, also the Joint General Secretary of the ruling Awami League, said, "The government is media friendly. The amount of media freedom enjoyed in Bangladesh is an example for many developing countries. We think that the freedom and development of the press is essential to advance the state while sustaining the democratic system. Our government is working with this goal."



