Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Press Council to be made stronger, online news portal to come under it: Hasan

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Press Council to be made stronger, online news portal to come under it: Hasan

Press Council to be made stronger, online news portal to come under it: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the Press Council will be stronger as per the need of the time. Online news portals will also come under this.

On the occasion of 'Bangladesh Press Council Day', the Minister said this at a discussion meeting organized at the council auditorium on Topkhana Road in the capital.

Earlier, the Information Minister hoisted the national flag as the national anthem was played at the council premises. Under the chairmanship of Press Council Chairman Justice Nizamul Haque, council members Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also Editor of the Daily Observer, Mozaffar Hossain Paltu, and MG Kibria Chowdhury addressed the meeting.

On the historical background of the Press Council, Hasan Mahmud said, "The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wanted the independent Bangladesh state to be managed on the basis of justice and logic and to establish the foundations of a democratic society. For this reason, he formed the Press Council with the aim of ensuring the accountability of the newspapers and at the same time the aggrieved persons can go to a judicial board to present their grievances."

Highlighting the multi-dimensionality of the media with the age, the Information Minister said, "Today the media is not limited to the print media, when the Press Council was formed there was no online media and there were not so many newspapers. As a result, the Press Council cannot play a role in any field other than newspapers as per its law."

The Minister said that the members of the council have finalized a draft law after several years of discussions with stakeholders to bring online news portals and online versions of newspapers under the purview and to strengthen the Press Council.

He said, "Most of the members of the Press Council are journalists, leaders of journalist organizations and editors of newspapers. They are the ones who finalised it.

Hasan Mahmud, also the Joint General Secretary of the ruling Awami League, said, "The government is media friendly. The amount of media freedom enjoyed in Bangladesh is an example for many developing countries. We think that the freedom and development of the press is essential to advance the state while sustaining the democratic system. Our government is working with this goal."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP arrests 42 for selling, consuming drugs in city
DD Shahin charged for saving Galib, Tania in ACC corruption case
Jute godown gutted in city fire
Fraud ring leader among 3 arrested in city's Vatara
BD sees 15 more C-19 cases
IU fresher alleges ragging by BCL leader, her associates
Press Council to be made stronger, online news portal to come under it: Hasan
Govt urged to identify key areas to secure economic dev goals


Latest News
Fardin’s father to file ‘no confidence’ petition against DB probe report claiming his death suicide
DoE drive in Dhaka, Narayanganj penalises multiple polluters
College student killed in bike race with his friends in Magura
Sylhet overcomes Rony scare to seal BPL final
Tickets for BPL final available on Wednesday
Press Council to be strengthened further: Hasan
Three drown in Sitakunda
World oil demand exceeded pre-Covid level in late 2022: OPEC
Main accused in Sonia Aktar murder case held
RAB arrests human trafficking ring leader Nazrul along with five accomplices
Most Read News
Primary scholarship exam results in last week of February
BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices raided; phones, laptops seized
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national state of emergency
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka today
Brahmanbaria Bar creates black mark in legal history: HC
Red rose prices skyrocket
Turkey-Syria quake focus turns to survivors as deaths passes 37,000
Boy rescued alive on 9th day of Turkiye earthquake
Global Covid-19 cases near 678 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft