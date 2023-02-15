Govt urged to identify key areas to secure economic dev goals

National security experts, academics, and international strategists gathered at the 'Bangladesh's Approach towards Emerging Alliances in Asia' seminar, organized by the Centre for Peace Studies (CPS), North South University (NSU) on Tuesday.



They urged the Bangladesh government to identify the key areas of interest in order to achieve the country's economic and development goals within the developing Asian alliances.



The participants noted that Asia is becoming the centre of politics, economics, and culture, and that Bangladesh must overcome the challenges of being part of security alliances amid growing competition between global and regional powers.



The seminar was presided over by Professor Dr M Ismail Hossain,Pro-Vice-Chancellor of NSU and moderated by Professor Sk Tawfique M Haque, the director of the Centre for Peace Studies.



