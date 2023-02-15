Cabinet's nod to new Drug Act welcoming

Government's good stride in regulating the indiscriminate use of antibiotics is reassuring.



According to a recent news report published in this daily, the Drugs and Cosmetics Bill 2023, which is now awaiting President's nod has recently been approved in a weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Once the bill is passed by parliament with President's no objection, the bill would be enacted as "Drugs and Cosmetics Act-2023" stipulating banning sale of antibiotic drugs without prescription from registered physicians. Those who will fail to comply with this act since it becomes effective, will be fined with Tk 20,000.



Such a drive on regulating antibiotic use, no doubt, reflects government's sensible stance regarding public health. Needs be mentioned, in 2021, our Prime Minister at a recorded speech delivered in Switzerland stressed on the need for immediate global actions, so to cut careless and indiscriminate use of antibiotics to effectively fight the silently emerging antimicrobial resistance that could endanger mankind. Six proposals were submitted in this regard.



However, irrational use of antibiotics is posing a major health threat worldwide. To prevent the misuse of antibiotics they should only be sold with the prescriptions of doctors and other healthcare professionals. Still, numerous pharmacies are selling antibiotic without such prescriptions which is massively harming public health.



The dangers of antibiotic resistance that develop with its misuse and overuse have been long warned about. The drug grows ineffective as bacteria develop the intelligence to combat its power. This leads to a greater burden on the already limited healthcare facilities in our country since consumers develop deadlier germs and consequently have to turn towards more expensive and potent forms of antibiotics for a cure.



Controlling the haphazard use of antibiotics is a reality and health officials concerned must strictly monitor all pharmacies so that only patients with prescriptions can buy the antibiotics.



Unless strict regulation is ensured right from now, by the year 2050 around 5 million people from all over Asia could die every year from bacterial infections because of developing resistance against some antibiotics. This figure is more than those who would die of cancer. No doubt this is a major threat to health and every measure should be taken to avoid unnecessary use of antibiotics.



In such a situation, in addition to proper enforcement of time befitting law, collective attempts to make common people aware of the dangers of taking antibiotics indiscriminately without considering its consequences is also important. Thus, state-run and private media houses must launch a countrywide campaign to raise awareness among the common people.

