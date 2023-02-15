

Investment in teachers for qualitative change - Bangladesh perspective



The theme polishes the limelight on how prioritizing education is an investment in people. United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) prioritized education to violate the vicious circle of poverty, enhance health outcomes, qualify people for decent job and mitigate the climate crisis. UNESCO dedicated the 2023 International Education Day to girls and women in Afghanistan. The Afghanistan government has banned all of their right to education, which is ruthless. The education day ushered to take immediate action against all prohibitions imposed on Afghanistan girls and women.



Education is the first and foremost paramount social factor that can contribute to the development of a society. Education is the backbone of a nation. But is the backbone of Bangladesh strong? For FY (2022-23), Bangladesh's budget allocation for the education sector was Tk31,761 crore (the Primary and Mass Education Ministry), Tk 39,961 crore (the Secondary and Higher Education Division), and Tk 9,727 crore (the Technical and Madrasa Education Division). The allocation is only 1.83 percent of the total GDP of Bangladesh, which is below the proposal of UNESCO. UNESCO suggests spending (4-6) percent of the GDP of any country on its education sector. But Bangladesh never fulfilled this range except in 1974(4 percent)(during the tenure of Bangabandhu).



Generally, around 4 percent of GDP on education is the regional (South Asia) average, which remains below the world average (4.8 percent) and is the lowest of all regions. Among eight countries, four countries surpass the regional standard in South Asia: Bhutan (5.68 percent), India (4.47 percent), Nepal (4.39 percent), and Maldives (4.12 percent). Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have public expenditure on education below 4 percent of GDP. Bangladesh (1.83 percent) ranked worst among South Asian countries in public spending on education, which is unexpected.



In South Asia, the regional average for the total government expenditure on education is 15 percent. Seven countries out of eight allocate over 10 percent of the government budget to education expenditures. India is ahead in South Asian countries with (16.54 percent), followed by Bhutan (16.24 percent), Nepal (13.19 percent), Maldives (11.91 percent), Bangladesh (11.69 percent), Pakistan (11.59 percent), Afghanistan (10.88 percent), and Sri Lanka (9.9 percent).



Education permits societies to circulate knowledge, profits, and experiences across time, encouraging them to prosper in the future. Public attention to the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs appears to remain somewhat low, consolidated exclusively at the state level despite multiple initiatives at all levels. Public expenditure on education is assumed to be a policy prerogative in South Asian countries. To fulfill the transformative promise of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, the United Nations (UN) set out a procedure to leave no one behind, which facilitates the inequalities and vulnerabilities that leave people behind and vandalize the prospect of individuals and humanity.



Bangladesh's government commenced an initiative to accept online classes during COVID-19. The endeavour was commendable but was this implementation fulfilled strictly in every nook and corner of the country? If the answer is yes, how? If the answer is not, why? Were our Teachers fully prepared or trained to take online classes?



According to a new joint report from UNICEF and International Telecommunication Union (ITU), globally, 1.3 billion school children aged (3-7) and 759 million young people aged (15-24) have no internet access at home.



What is the Bangladesh real scenario? Are we prepared for digital learning? The answer is no. In 2019, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics arranged "A Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey", where the researchers demonstrated that 62 percent of the families in Bangladesh do not have internet access at home. There is a significant disparity in internet access depending on the families' socioeconomic stages. About 8.7 percent (20 percent of the poorest) and 75.3 percent (20 percent of the richest) families in Bangladesh have internet access at home.



Television is the principal medium of distance learning, but nationally, only 51 percent afford a television in Bangladesh. About 4.8 percent (20 percent of the poorest) and 90.2 percent (20 percent of the richest) of families in Bangladesh can afford a television. This scenario is called the Digital divide and inequity, which is unexpected. In that case, what is the guilty of the poorer students? Is poverty the principal issue of prejudice? Or lack of effective government policies, which are creating more discrimination, more inequity, and more vulnerabilities? How to overcome this situation?



The government of Bangladesh has taken many initiatives to spread digitalization across the country. It is a matter of pride that Bangladesh achieved new recognition as a Middle-income country and trying to be a developed country by 2041. Change is needed, but not overnight. We always welcome digitalization. But, the first and foremost necessity is sufficient funds and proper investment to execute digitalization in the education sector. Policymakers should pay more attention to the education budget allocation compared to others.



From my point of view, quality investment does not mean only quality accessories and equipment. Quality investment also means investing in teachers who will provide quality education. Investment in teachers is an investment in our standard future. Dr. Charles CHEN Yidan founded a Hong-Kong based Yidan Prize Foundation in 2016 with the mission of creating a better world through education to motivate teachers to quality teaching. Yidan acknowledges that education encourages well-being. The foundation set up the prize to advocate for the change-makers who created a contribution to progressive education. The total prize money was 3.9 million USD. The initiative was commendable. Because for the first time, the foundation rewarded exceptional people who had discrepancies in education with a certain amount of money.



Bangladesh can pursue Yidan's strategies to encourage our teachers. The government should assume more initiatives to motivate teachers to quality teaching. Government should concentrate on the acceleration of the fixed education system. Rapidly changing systems can negatively impact the whole education sector, especially marginalized students. Therefore, investing in teachers can be the solution for the betterment of the education sector. If our backbone becomes strong, we can confront all the hindrances against our progress.



Soma Dhar, Ph.D. Technical Advisor. AF Development Care (AFDC), New Delhi, India.

