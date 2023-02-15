

Press freedom versus abuse of acts in Bangladesh



The MFC is a cross-regional partnership of countries working together to advocate for media freedom, both online and offline. The MFC was established in July 2019 at the Global Conference for Media Freedom and now comprises over 50 member states from six continents.



The MFC advocates for the safety of journalists and media workers, and holds to account those who harm journalists and severely restrict them from doing their job.



The MFC team discussed these issues with the media, civil society, government, and other stakeholders to support media freedom in Bangladesh.

At the February 9 meeting in Dhaka the diplomats from MFC member countries also launched the Diplomatic Network Initiative (DNI) of the coalition in Bangladesh.



US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Helen La Fave thanked the attending representatives for launching the MFC's DNI and for their support for press freedom.



MFC Member Countries in attendance were Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States.



Civil society members and journalists attended the launch and described their work related to media freedom.



The attendees discussed the current media landscape and developments related to media freedom in Bangladesh, including the censoring of online news portals and recent cases of harassment and intimidation of journalists.



The diplomatic missions of MFC member states are able to closely monitor the media freedom situation in the countries where they are based and take a range of collective actions to protect and advance media freedom.



Being a humble journalist in Bangladesh I have no capacity to attend the meetings of the MCF or follow the activities of the DNI, but I think I have some freedom to speak about journalism and journalists of Bangladesh.



I think journalists in Bangladesh enjoy full freedom to write, express and publish fact-backed political, financial or crime news. They can also freely utter about what they see and feel about the biasness of the political party in power and the administration.



Browsing the mainstream newspapers in the country or viewing the talk shows in the leading television channels, one can find that the journalists are really free to put light on any subject they like.



The wrong doings and flaws of the leaders of the ruling party, the government ministers, the bureaucrats and officials of the law enforcements are regularly exposed in the print and the electronic media of the country.



I don't find that the Editors, the News Editors or the reporters are bullied anytime by the government, its ministers or the bureaucrats for publishing fact-based news that expose their wrong doings.



However, there are many instances of suing journalists for their reports or publications, often misusing and abusing the prevailing laws by the bureaucrats or the officials of the law enforcing agencies, but most of those cases, lose grounds and the journalist get acquitted. But it is the fact that in the process the ill fated journalists have to suffer a lot.



Also, there are many instances that scores of litigations against newspaper reporters and editors are regularly thrown out by court judges in the country time to time. However, in some cases against the media and the relevant reporters under Digital Security Act and the Official Secret Act, courts often have to delay the verdict as the government bureaucrats or the investigators often misuse and abuse the laws by filing false evidences.



For instance journalist Ms Rozina Islam of Prothom Alo, who was harassed, tortured, jailed and sued, was ultimately released. Subsequently she won US State Department award '2022 Anti-Corruption Champion.' The State Department cited: "As a journalist, Islam demonstrates courage and tenacity through her investigative newspaper stories about human rights abuses and corruption in the public and private sectors of Bangladesh."



On April 17, 2021, Rozina Islam when went to the Health Ministry at the Secretariat for COVID-19 related reporting, she was confined in the ministry for five hours and her cell phones were seized. She was allegedly harassed and assaulted during her detention at the secretariat. She was then arrested from the Ministry for alleged theft and taking photographs of sensitive state documents.



Sibbir Ahmed Osmani, Deputy Secretary of the Health Services Division, filed a case against her around midnight of April 17, 2021 with Shahbagh police station under the Official Secrets. She was jailed at Dhaka Kashimpur Central Jail amid widespread protests. A virtual hearing for her bail was held on May 20, 2021 and three days later she was granted a conditional bail after being imprisoned for 7 days.



However, Rozina has been framed in the Official Secret Act by the Health Ministry as she was alleged to have taken photographs of documents of the Ministry, which is still trying to indict her in the case.



The global network of the International Press Institute (IPI) on February 10 last condemned the continued harassment of journalist Rozina Islam and asked the authorities to immediately drop all charges against her and respect the right of journalists to report on topics of public interest.

However, I acknowledge that a number of journalists like Rozina, due to false allegations brought by the authorities misusing the laws, have to undergo severe ordeals. These ordeals befell on the journalists not for the existing laws, including new and old ones enacted by the parliament, but due to false allegations and abuse of the laws by a section of government and law enforcement officials.



Journalists' forums at home and abroad must come forward so that none including the government, administration, bureaucrats and law enforcers can misuse the laws to harass the journalists.



The renowned newspaper in which I work, reporters are allowed to report against anyone for wrong doings, based on facts and documents. Columnists are also free to write and analyse about corruption, felony and crimes committed by bureaucrats, political leaders and officials of the law enforcement agencies.



Bangladesh government has recently taken some measures against some contributors to the social media, where they are free to post rumours, unverified or unauthenticated news, that destabilize the society or spark commotion.



The steps against such contents and the contributors have been taken following rumours carried by social media, sparked deadly political and communal riots in Bangladesh in recent time.



Those steps taken to stop rumours, and unfounded news in the social media have greatly been supported by the general people in the country. However, the opponents of the government have long been propagating that the press has been gagged.



Under the circumstances I think the journalists and rights groups should not be vocal against the laws enacted to stop rumours, false propaganda and character assassination of the individuals through social media or non-approved print of electronic media. Instead they should be vocal against the officials who misuse and abuse the laws against the professional journalists.



The government also should investigate and ultimately punish the relevant officials when allegation of misuse of the acts are raised against them in order to create confidence of the media persons and the general people in the government.



The writer is Business Editor, the Daily Observer

