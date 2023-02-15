

‘Perceived’ big loan defaulters unruffled



But why had Finance Minister suddenly dropped a bombshell with such revelation? Experts answered the question when they said something is rotten in the state of Denmark. Or the minister, maybe, made such disclosure wilfully to distract people's attention from the big fishes who somehow managed to delist their names using some quirky loopholes provided by the government. The accumulated defaulted loans from the top 20 defaulters as per Finance Minister's list stood at Tk16,587.92 crore.



With the government support and patronization, defaulted loans have increased by leaps and bounds over the past years. Evidently, when the Awami League government came to power in 2009, the total defaulted loans accounted for a mere amount of Tk22,481 crore that surged past Tk1 lakh and 34 thousand crore until recently from around 786,065 defaulters.



But the actual defaulted loans could be more than double. According to various estimates by the local and foreign experts and money lenders, the real volume could be between Tk3 lakh crore and Tk 4 lakh crore.



Why is there dichotomy between the two estimates-one is disclosed by the government and another one is reckoned by local and foreign experts?



The reason is simple and unambiguous. The government has a clear intention to let big loan defaulters disguise themselves from the scene and to show the defaulted loans' value at an acceptable and tolerable level, lest the banking sector be destabilized.



Big borrowers have already availed themselves of government incentives of thousands of crore Taka and temporary suspension of loan repayments during the pandemic period that protected them from slipping into the default zone. On top of this, Bangladesh Bank has permitted the perceived defaulters to reschedule their loans by paying only 2 per cent as a down payment. This was an ample advantage for borrowers to keep their head above water with regularizing around Tk52,769 crore, the highest on record in a single year in 2019.



In addition to that, taking advantage of government provided other facilities and provisions, borrowers who were supposed to be defaulters have been able to reschedule and restructure a cascade of Tk2 lakh crore over the past ten years.



The most worrying thing is these borrowers who were protected from being defaulters have gone again and again on an orgy of fresh borrowing in a big way as they surely know they are not going to pay back the borrowed money. And they are certain they will remain unscathed as a consequence of their relationships with the people in power. Not only that they are also eligible to contest any kinds of elections whether local or national if until then they are not loan defaulters. Subsequently someday they will become wilful defaulters.



Where does this money go which is amassed from defaulted loans and other sources of corruption? A major portion has been funnelled out of the country through money laundering and the rest is being spent by the nouveaux riches to live a luxurious life creating a widening gap between country's haves and have-nots who are becoming increasingly restive to the point of no return.



According to various estimates, between Tk70 thousand crore and Tk80 thousand crore have been laundered every year and this money has been stashed abroad. As per a recent report, Bangladeshis topped the list in depositing money with the Swiss Bank in the south east Asian region when they deposited a staggering amount of Tk8,345 crore in 2021 that was over 55% up from the previous year's value of Tk5,203 crore.



Who are money launderers? They are known even by laymen. It is a powerful nexus formed mainly by influential politicians, government officials, businessmen and a group of top executives of the country's financial institutions. They all connived with each other to siphon off country's money which is mostly remitted by an estimated 10 million expatriates working hard across the world.



There was a good omen when Finance Minister early last month apprized the Parliament that legal proceedings were underway to bring back the laundered money. This warning came on the heels of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit's (BFIU) disclosure that it received increasing number of 8,571 suspicious transaction reports (STR) in the financial year 2021-2022 against 5,280 reports in the previous year. Suspicious transactions mean money is laundered through illegal channels like hundi, over-invoicing and under-invoicing.



But why is little being done to stop money laundering. Are Finance minister's efforts to bring culprits to book only lip-service that seems to turn out to be fools' errands?



Time has come for the government to put an end to all sorts of corrupt practices from loan defaulting to money laundering in order to prevent our banking sector from being collapse and to bring about parity in the distribution of country's wealth. Otherwise, all the government's development achievements would count for nothing.



The writer is a senior journalist

When Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal disclosed the list of top 20 loan defaulters in the parliament late in January, we were not seemingly taken aback that much by the news since people of our country have been accustomed to hearing such stunning unsavoury practices like money laundering, banking scams, reserve theft, wilfully defaulted loans and so on.But why had Finance Minister suddenly dropped a bombshell with such revelation? Experts answered the question when they said something is rotten in the state of Denmark. Or the minister, maybe, made such disclosure wilfully to distract people's attention from the big fishes who somehow managed to delist their names using some quirky loopholes provided by the government. The accumulated defaulted loans from the top 20 defaulters as per Finance Minister's list stood at Tk16,587.92 crore.With the government support and patronization, defaulted loans have increased by leaps and bounds over the past years. Evidently, when the Awami League government came to power in 2009, the total defaulted loans accounted for a mere amount of Tk22,481 crore that surged past Tk1 lakh and 34 thousand crore until recently from around 786,065 defaulters.But the actual defaulted loans could be more than double. According to various estimates by the local and foreign experts and money lenders, the real volume could be between Tk3 lakh crore and Tk 4 lakh crore.Why is there dichotomy between the two estimates-one is disclosed by the government and another one is reckoned by local and foreign experts?The reason is simple and unambiguous. The government has a clear intention to let big loan defaulters disguise themselves from the scene and to show the defaulted loans' value at an acceptable and tolerable level, lest the banking sector be destabilized.Big borrowers have already availed themselves of government incentives of thousands of crore Taka and temporary suspension of loan repayments during the pandemic period that protected them from slipping into the default zone. On top of this, Bangladesh Bank has permitted the perceived defaulters to reschedule their loans by paying only 2 per cent as a down payment. This was an ample advantage for borrowers to keep their head above water with regularizing around Tk52,769 crore, the highest on record in a single year in 2019.In addition to that, taking advantage of government provided other facilities and provisions, borrowers who were supposed to be defaulters have been able to reschedule and restructure a cascade of Tk2 lakh crore over the past ten years.The most worrying thing is these borrowers who were protected from being defaulters have gone again and again on an orgy of fresh borrowing in a big way as they surely know they are not going to pay back the borrowed money. And they are certain they will remain unscathed as a consequence of their relationships with the people in power. Not only that they are also eligible to contest any kinds of elections whether local or national if until then they are not loan defaulters. Subsequently someday they will become wilful defaulters.Where does this money go which is amassed from defaulted loans and other sources of corruption? A major portion has been funnelled out of the country through money laundering and the rest is being spent by the nouveaux riches to live a luxurious life creating a widening gap between country's haves and have-nots who are becoming increasingly restive to the point of no return.According to various estimates, between Tk70 thousand crore and Tk80 thousand crore have been laundered every year and this money has been stashed abroad. As per a recent report, Bangladeshis topped the list in depositing money with the Swiss Bank in the south east Asian region when they deposited a staggering amount of Tk8,345 crore in 2021 that was over 55% up from the previous year's value of Tk5,203 crore.Who are money launderers? They are known even by laymen. It is a powerful nexus formed mainly by influential politicians, government officials, businessmen and a group of top executives of the country's financial institutions. They all connived with each other to siphon off country's money which is mostly remitted by an estimated 10 million expatriates working hard across the world.There was a good omen when Finance Minister early last month apprized the Parliament that legal proceedings were underway to bring back the laundered money. This warning came on the heels of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit's (BFIU) disclosure that it received increasing number of 8,571 suspicious transaction reports (STR) in the financial year 2021-2022 against 5,280 reports in the previous year. Suspicious transactions mean money is laundered through illegal channels like hundi, over-invoicing and under-invoicing.But why is little being done to stop money laundering. Are Finance minister's efforts to bring culprits to book only lip-service that seems to turn out to be fools' errands?Time has come for the government to put an end to all sorts of corrupt practices from loan defaulting to money laundering in order to prevent our banking sector from being collapse and to bring about parity in the distribution of country's wealth. Otherwise, all the government's development achievements would count for nothing.The writer is a senior journalist