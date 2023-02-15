Two ‘commit suicide’ in Moulvibazar, Kushtia

Two people have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Kushtia, on Sunday and Monday.



KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a scarf in Kamalganj Upazila of the district early Monday.



The deceased was identified as Tambir Mia, 17, son of Azizur Rahman, a resident of Bindabanpur Noagao Village under Patanushar Union in the upazila.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Shamshenagar Police Outpost Sohel Rana said the boy had been suffering from depression since long.



However, Tambir committed suicide by hanging himself with a scarf from the ceiling of his room in the house at early hours.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Details will be known after getting the autopsy report, the SI added.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man has reportedly committed suicide by cutting his throat in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The incident took place in Bazar Para Union under Daulatpur Sadar Union of the upazila in the morning.

Deceased Sohel Rana, son of Ejer Biswas, was a resident of the area.



The deceased's mother Jamuna Khatun said Sohel went to cropland from the house at around 9am. Then she heard that her son cut his own throat by a sharp weapon.



Locals and the deceased's family members rescued him and took to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Sohel to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.



Later on, Sohel died at around 11am on the way to the RMCH.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The reason behind his committing suicide could not be ascertained immediately, but the family members claimed that Sohel had been suffering from mental disease for the last two months.



Officer-in-Charge of Daulatpur Police Station Mojibur Rahman confirmed the incident.