NATORE, Feb 14: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in Lalpur Upazila of the district early Monday.



The deceased was identified as Rabeya Begum, 70, a resident of Mohishkhola Village in the upazila.



According to local sources, the Dhaka-bound Dhumketu Express train crashed the woman while she was crossing the rail line in Ajimnagar Rail Station area. She died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene in the morning.