18 killed, 20 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 18 people including three women and four minor children have been killed and at least 20 others injured in separate road accidents in 12 districts- Dinajpur, Bandarban, Sylhet, Noakhali, Bhola, Chattogram, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Natore, Habiganj, Sirajganj and Patuakhali, in recent times.



BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A college student was killed after being hit by a truck in Birampur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



Deceased Umar Faruque, 18, was the son of Abdul Khalek, a resident of Krishtochandpur Colony in the upazila. He was an eleventh grader at Birampur Government College.



According to police and local sources, a speedy truck hit a motorcycle carrying Umar Faruque from the opposite direction when he was returning home in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



Later on, the killer truck was seized by the law enforcers.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Sumon Kumar Mahatma confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



BANDARBAN: A woman and her five-year-old daughter were killed after being hit by a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The accident took place in Fancighona area of Kalaghata under Bandarban Municipality at night.



The deceased were identified as Amena Begum, 33, wife of Jahed Mia; and her daughter Ayesha Moni, 5, residents of Fansighona area in the upazila.



Police and local sources said a truck ran over Amena Begum and her daughter while they were walking along the road in Fancighona area at night. They died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



Bandarban Sadar PS OC Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.



SYLHET: Two people including a woman have been killed and three others injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a truck on the Sylhet-Bianibazar road at Golapganj in the district on Sunday afternoon.



The identities of the deceased and injured could not be known immediately.



Golapganj Model PS OC Rafiqul Islam said a Sylhet-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a speedy truck coming from opposite direction on the Sylhet-Bianibazar road at Golapganj at around 5pm, leaving two of the passengers of the three-wheeler dead on the spot and three other people injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



Locals rescued the injured persons and took them to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The OC further said the driver and his helper of the truck fled the place leaving the vehicle.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



NOAKHALI: Three people have been killed and at least 10 others injured in separate road accidents in Begumganj and Subarnachar upazilas of the district in four days.



A minor girl was killed and at least 10 others were injured as a bus crashed into a micro-bus on the Noakhali- Feni regional highway in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



Deceased Josna Akter, 11, was the daughter of Saiful Islam, a resident of Kashipur Village under Nateshwar Union in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district.



According to Highway Police sources, a bus of 'Badhan Transport' smashed into a micro-bus, which was carrying bridegroom from Kashipur in Sonaimuri, after its driver lost control over the steering, which left the child dead on the spot and 10 others injured.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Begumganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Noakhali General Hospital for better treatment.



However, the law enforcers have seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.



Chandraganj Highway PS OC Md Mafiz Uddin Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.



On the other hand, two teenage boys have been killed in a road accident in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The deceased were identified as Shahadat Hossain, 18, son of Md Selim, andMd Farhad, 15, son of Nur Alam. Both of them are residents of Ward No. 4 Madhya Byaga Village under Char Jubli Union in the upazila. They were cousin brothers in relation.



Police and local sources said Shahadat and Farhad were returning home from Pangkar area in the upazila at night riding by a motorcycle.



On the way, a fertiliser-laden tractor hit the motorcycle in Pangkar Bazar area at around 9 pm, leaving the two riders seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shahadat dead at around 10:45 pm.



Later on, Farhad succumbed to his injuries at Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital at around 11:45 pm while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



However, the law enforcers have seized the tractor, but its driver managed to flee the scene.



Char Jabbar PS OC Dev Priya Das confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Two minor children have been killed in separate road accidents in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday.



A minor girl was killed as a private car ran over her in the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Nadia, 7, daughter of Harun-ur-Rashid, a resident of Ward No. 1 under Ramganj Union in the upazila.



Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahabubur Rahman said a private car hit the girl when she was crossing a road in Mangalsikder Bazar area at noon, which left her critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Bhola Sadar Hospital.



Later on, she succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment in Bhola Sadar Hospital at night.

On the other hand, another child was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a picnic car in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.



The deceased was identified as Madiha, 5, daughter of Harun Dulal, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Chandpur Union in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district.



Quoting locals, Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahabubur Rahman said a picnic car from Char Fasson area ran over the child when he was crossing the road in front of Dhani Gaurnagar Primary School at noon, which left her critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the girl to Bhola Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.



Later on, Madiha succumbed to his injuries at Bhola Sadar Hospital while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.



CHATTOGRAM: An elderly man was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Hathazari-Oxygen highway in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The deceased was identified as Md Shamsul Alam, 65, son of Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Fatehpur Union in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, an unidentified car hit the man from his behind when he was crossing the road on the highway in the upazila at around 11 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



The body was, later, sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Raozan Highway PS OC Kamrul Azam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



GAIBANDHA: Two persons have been killed and five others injured after a bus, an easy-bike and a tractor collided with each others on the Gaibandha-Palashbari road in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The deceased were identified as tractor helper Shanto Mia, 32, and passenger of the easy-bike Selim Mia, 36.



Quoting locals, Palashbari PS Inspector Dibakar Adhikaree said a bus of 'Rimi Transport' was going to Gaibandha at around 7pm. On the way, the bus collided head-on with a tractor and an easy-bike coming from the opposite direction, leaving Shanto Mia dead on the spot and six others critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Palashbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Gaibandha General Hospital in critical condition.



Later on, easy-bike passenger Selim Mia succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Gaibandha General Hospital.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members.

The law enforcers, however, seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.



PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A young man was killed in a road accident in Patgram Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.



The accident took place in Baura Bazar area on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari Land Port highway of the upazila at around 4 pm.



The deceased was identified as Minar Hossain, 27, son of Badsha Mia, a resident of Ward No. 4 Nabinagar Village under Baura Union in the upazila. He was the father of a girl.



Police and local sources said Minar Hossain was returning home at Nabinagar from Baura Bazar in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a speedy truck from Lalmoirhat Sadar hit the motorcycle, Minar dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.



Hatibandha Highway PS OC Abdul Hakim confirmed the incident.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday.



The deceased was identified as Belal Hossain, 49, son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Thanar Mor area in the upazila.



The accident took place in Patwari Pump area on the Banpara-Hatikumrul highway at around 10 pm while he was returning home from Bonpara Bazar riding on his motorcycle after work. He died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body. Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique confirmed the matter.



HABIGANJ: A young industrial worker was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway near Mnikpur Gas Field area under Madhabpur Upazila in the district on Thursday noon.



The deceased was identified as Md Abdullah, 23, son of Fazlu Mia, a resident of Kutura Village under Nasirnagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria District, who was a worker of local Charu Ceramic Company.



Police and local sources said a Sylhet-bound speedy bus hit Abdullah near Mnikpur Gas Field area on the highway at noon while he was crossing the road, which left the youth dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj District Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.



Madhabpur PS OC Abur Razzaque confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



SIRAJGANJ: A college student was killed and his two friends were injured in a road accident in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The accident took place in front of Chala Upazila Parishad on the regional highway under Belkuchi Municipality at night.



The deceased was identified as Sabbir Hossain, 18, son of Shahabuddin, a resident of Nishiboyra Village in the upazila. He was a twelfth grader at Belkuchi Degree College.



The injured persons are: Foisal Akanda, 21, son of Ruhul Amin; and Swapno Khan, 24, son of Joynal Khan of the same area.



Belkuchi PS OC Aslam Hossain said the three friends were going to Mukundaganti Bazar at night riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a sand-laden truck hit the motorcycle in front of Chala Upazila Parishad, leaving the trio critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured.



Later on, Sabbir succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.



The injured youths were admitted to Dhaka Pangu Hospital and Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.



The law enforcers have seized the killer truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.



However, a case was filed with Belkuchi PS in this regard, the OC added.



PATUAKHALI: A female school teacher was killed in a road accident in the district on Wednesday.



The accident took place in Shoula area on the Lohalia-Kashipur Bauphal road in the afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Israt Jahan Urmi, a resident of Rajanigandha Bhaban on the PTI Road in the district town. She was a newlywed woman and a teacher of Rashid Kishalaya Bidyatan in the district town.



Local sources said Urmi met the tragic accident in the afternoon while she was going to her village home in Bauphal Upazila riding by a motorcycle as pillion rider. She was critically injured at that time.



Locals rescued her and took the woman to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.



Head Teacher of Rashid Kishalaya Bidyatan Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.



