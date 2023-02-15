Video
Home Countryside

Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Two people including a schoolboy have died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Faridpur, in four days.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A man died allegedly after being bitten by a snake in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Chandra Rikiyashan, 45, son of late Naresh Rikiyashan, was a resident of Gobindapur area under Madhabpur Union in the upazila.

According to locals, they saw the body of Chandra Rikiyashan was lying down on a land in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalganj Police Station (PS) Sanchay Chakrabarty said Chandra Rikiyashan might have died after being bitten by a snake.

However, the actual cause of death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.
BHANGA, FARIDPUR: A schoolboy was killed as he fall down from a bridge while he was taking selfie on a study tour in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

Deceased Saikat Hasan, 16, was the son of Gaffar Morol, a resident of Akhrakhola Village under Bolli Union in Sadar Upazila of Satkhira District. He was a tenth grader student of Mohammad Mojibur Rahman High School.

Md Zamil Hossain, head master (acting) of the school said a total of 200 people including teachers and students were returning to Satkhira from Tungipara. On the way to Satkhira, a halt was taken at a broken bridge. Meanwhile, Saikat feell down from the bridge when he was trying to take selfie from the top of the bridge railing, which left him critically injured.

Teachers and locals rescued him and took to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Bhanga PS OC Ziarul Islam confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

