Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man kills father in Mymensingh over land dispute

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent


MYMENSINGH, Feb 14: A man was allegedly killed by his son over a land dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The incident took place in Abdullahpur Village under Paranganj Union of the upazila on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Zainuddin, 80, a resident of that village.

Police and local sources said the deceased's eldest son Abdul Motin killed his father in the morning and fled away due to a dispute over land.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the village and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Kotwali Model Police Station Md Hafeez confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Moulvibazar, Kushtia
Woman crushed under train in Natore
18 killed, 20 injured in separate road mishaps
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Man kills father in Mymensingh over land dispute
‘Agri-scientists help improve nutrition status of people’
Handloom fair opens in Bogura
New UNO joins at Kaptai


Latest News
Fardin’s father to file ‘no confidence’ petition against DB probe report claiming his death suicide
DoE drive in Dhaka, Narayanganj penalises multiple polluters
College student killed in bike race with his friends in Magura
Sylhet overcomes Rony scare to seal BPL final
Tickets for BPL final available on Wednesday
Press Council to be strengthened further: Hasan
Three drown in Sitakunda
World oil demand exceeded pre-Covid level in late 2022: OPEC
Main accused in Sonia Aktar murder case held
RAB arrests human trafficking ring leader Nazrul along with five accomplices
Most Read News
Primary scholarship exam results in last week of February
BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices raided; phones, laptops seized
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national state of emergency
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka today
Brahmanbaria Bar creates black mark in legal history: HC
Red rose prices skyrocket
Turkey-Syria quake focus turns to survivors as deaths passes 37,000
Boy rescued alive on 9th day of Turkiye earthquake
Global Covid-19 cases near 678 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft