Man kills father in Mymensingh over land dispute



MYMENSINGH, Feb 14: A man was allegedly killed by his son over a land dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district.



The incident took place in Abdullahpur Village under Paranganj Union of the upazila on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Zainuddin, 80, a resident of that village.



Police and local sources said the deceased's eldest son Abdul Motin killed his father in the morning and fled away due to a dispute over land.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the village and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector of Kotwali Model Police Station Md Hafeez confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



