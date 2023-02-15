Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Agriculturists Day Observed In Districts

‘Agri-scientists help improve nutrition status of people’

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

‘Agri-scientists help improve nutrition status of people’

‘Agri-scientists help improve nutrition status of people’

The Agriculturalists Day-2023 was observed on Monday across the country in a befitting manner.

On February 13, 1973, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman positioned the agriculturalists at the first class rank of government services.

Agriculturalists all over the country have been observing the day since 2011.
 
To mark its golden jubilee, different programmes including discussion and rally were organized in districts including Dinajpur, Mymensingh and Noakhali.

At the discussions, the speakers in general highlighted different roles of agriculturalists, saying the agriculture scientists are relentlessly working for improving food value and nutrition status of the people in the country.

DINAJPUR: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University in the district town.

A rally was brought out from university's administration building at around 10am, and it ended at the same place after the main streets on the campus.

HSTU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr M Quamruzzaman led the rally.  

After the rally, the VC along with teachers of the university placed a wreath on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of the administration building.

Professor of the HSTU Dr Boloram Roy, Professor Dr Fahima Khanam, Register Professor Dr Md Saifur Rahman, Proctor Professor Dr Md Mamunur Rashid, and Professor Dr Imran Parvez, among others, were also present at that time.

A special Doa Mahfil was arranged at the HSTU Central Mosque after Johr prayers.

Besides, the VC opened the central cafeteria, which was closed for long, on the occasion of the day.
MYMENSINGH: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in Bangladesh Agriculture University (BAU) in the city.  

The programmes included placing wreaths, releasing pigeons and balloons, bringing out rally, cake cutting ceremony and holding a seminar.

Democratic Teachers Forum of the BAU arranged a seminar at university's auditorium on the campus.

Agriculture Minister and Awami League Presidium Member Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, was present as the chief guest while Democratic Teachers Forum President Abu Hadi Noor Ali Khan presided over the programme.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, MP, Mymensingh City Corporation Mayor Ikramul Haque Titu, BAU VC Professor Lutful Hasan, Founder President of BAU Chhatra League Abul Faiz Kutubi, former VP of BAU Central Student Union Yashin Ali, former president of BAU Chhatra League Engineer Md Rahmatullah, former VP of BAU Central Student Union Najibur Rahman, BARC Executive Chairman Sheikh Md Bakhtiar, and former director general of Department of Agricultural Extension Hamidur Rahman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Former VC of the university Professor MA Sattar Mondal attended the programme as keynote speaker.
 
NOAKHALI: In this connection, Different programmes were organized in Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in the district.

NSTU Agriculture Department organized these programmes.

NSTU VC Professor Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to mark the day.  

Earlier, a rally was brought out which paraded the main streets on the campus.

NSTU VC Professor Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam led the rally.

After the rally, a discussion meeting was also held on the campus.

NSTU Pro-VC Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki, Teachers' Association President, Proctor and Dean of Education Science Faculty Professor Dr Nwsaz Mohammad Bahadur, Science Faculty Dean and Chairman of Agriculture Department Professor Dr Md Atiqur Rahman Bhuiyan of the university, and Noakhali DAE Deputy Director Md Shahidul Haque, among others, were also present at the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Moulvibazar, Kushtia
Woman crushed under train in Natore
18 killed, 20 injured in separate road mishaps
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Man kills father in Mymensingh over land dispute
‘Agri-scientists help improve nutrition status of people’
Handloom fair opens in Bogura
New UNO joins at Kaptai


Latest News
Fardin’s father to file ‘no confidence’ petition against DB probe report claiming his death suicide
DoE drive in Dhaka, Narayanganj penalises multiple polluters
College student killed in bike race with his friends in Magura
Sylhet overcomes Rony scare to seal BPL final
Tickets for BPL final available on Wednesday
Press Council to be strengthened further: Hasan
Three drown in Sitakunda
World oil demand exceeded pre-Covid level in late 2022: OPEC
Main accused in Sonia Aktar murder case held
RAB arrests human trafficking ring leader Nazrul along with five accomplices
Most Read News
Primary scholarship exam results in last week of February
BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices raided; phones, laptops seized
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national state of emergency
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka today
Brahmanbaria Bar creates black mark in legal history: HC
Red rose prices skyrocket
Turkey-Syria quake focus turns to survivors as deaths passes 37,000
Boy rescued alive on 9th day of Turkiye earthquake
Global Covid-19 cases near 678 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft