

‘Agri-scientists help improve nutrition status of people’



On February 13, 1973, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman positioned the agriculturalists at the first class rank of government services.



Agriculturalists all over the country have been observing the day since 2011.



To mark its golden jubilee, different programmes including discussion and rally were organized in districts including Dinajpur, Mymensingh and Noakhali.



At the discussions, the speakers in general highlighted different roles of agriculturalists, saying the agriculture scientists are relentlessly working for improving food value and nutrition status of the people in the country.



DINAJPUR: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University in the district town.



A rally was brought out from university's administration building at around 10am, and it ended at the same place after the main streets on the campus.



HSTU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr M Quamruzzaman led the rally.



After the rally, the VC along with teachers of the university placed a wreath on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of the administration building.



Professor of the HSTU Dr Boloram Roy, Professor Dr Fahima Khanam, Register Professor Dr Md Saifur Rahman, Proctor Professor Dr Md Mamunur Rashid, and Professor Dr Imran Parvez, among others, were also present at that time.



A special Doa Mahfil was arranged at the HSTU Central Mosque after Johr prayers.



Besides, the VC opened the central cafeteria, which was closed for long, on the occasion of the day.

MYMENSINGH: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in Bangladesh Agriculture University (BAU) in the city.



The programmes included placing wreaths, releasing pigeons and balloons, bringing out rally, cake cutting ceremony and holding a seminar.



Democratic Teachers Forum of the BAU arranged a seminar at university's auditorium on the campus.



Agriculture Minister and Awami League Presidium Member Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, was present as the chief guest while Democratic Teachers Forum President Abu Hadi Noor Ali Khan presided over the programme.



State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, MP, Mymensingh City Corporation Mayor Ikramul Haque Titu, BAU VC Professor Lutful Hasan, Founder President of BAU Chhatra League Abul Faiz Kutubi, former VP of BAU Central Student Union Yashin Ali, former president of BAU Chhatra League Engineer Md Rahmatullah, former VP of BAU Central Student Union Najibur Rahman, BARC Executive Chairman Sheikh Md Bakhtiar, and former director general of Department of Agricultural Extension Hamidur Rahman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



Former VC of the university Professor MA Sattar Mondal attended the programme as keynote speaker.



NOAKHALI: In this connection, Different programmes were organized in Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in the district.



NSTU Agriculture Department organized these programmes.



NSTU VC Professor Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to mark the day.



Earlier, a rally was brought out which paraded the main streets on the campus.



NSTU VC Professor Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam led the rally.



After the rally, a discussion meeting was also held on the campus.



NSTU Pro-VC Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki, Teachers' Association President, Proctor and Dean of Education Science Faculty Professor Dr Nwsaz Mohammad Bahadur, Science Faculty Dean and Chairman of Agriculture Department Professor Dr Md Atiqur Rahman Bhuiyan of the university, and Noakhali DAE Deputy Director Md Shahidul Haque, among others, were also present at the programme.



