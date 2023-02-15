Indian officials search BBC offices after Modi documentary

NEW DELHI, Feb 14: Officials from India's Income Tax Department searched the BBC's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, weeks after it broadcast a controversial documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the British broadcaster said.



The BBC said it was cooperating fully. "We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," it said in a statement.



Teams from the tax department are looking at documents related to the BBC's business operations and its Indian arm, the Press Trust of India news agency reported, citing unidentified sources. Indian tax authorities declined to comment.



Rights groups and opposition politicians denounced the move as an intimidation tactic intended to quash the media.



The search continues "a trend of using government agencies to intimidate and harass press organizations that are critical of government policies or the ruling establishment," the Editors Guild of India said in a statement.



The investigation is "undemocratic" and "reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism," tweeted K.C. Venugopal, general secretary of the opposition Congress party. "We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms."



Gaurav Bhatia, a spokesperson for Modi's governing Bharatiya Janata Party, said the BBC shouldn't have anything to fear if it follows Indian laws. But he added that the history of the BBC is "tainted" and "full of hatred" for India and called the broadcaster corrupt, without offering any specifics.



Last month, the BBC broadcast a documentary in the U.K. titled "India: The Modi Question" that examined Modi's role during 2002 anti-Muslim riots in the western state of Gujarat, where he was chief minister at the time. More than 1,000 people were killed in the violence. AP

