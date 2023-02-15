Battle for Ukraine's Bakhmut far from over: Wagner chief

MOSCOW, Feb 14: The fight for Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine and scene of the longest-running battle since Moscow's offensive, is far from over, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said Tuesday.



Bakhmut has been at the centre of months of heavy fighting in Russia's nearly year-long offensive in Ukraine, with both sides suffering heavy losses.



Observers of the conflict have downplayed Bakhmut's strategic importance, but the city has turned into a key political and symbolic prize.



It is located in the industrial Donetsk region that Moscow seeks to control completely.



"Bakhmut will not be taken tomorrow, because there is heavy resistance and grinding, the meat grinder is working," Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said as quoted by his press service.



"We will not be celebrating in the near future," he added. AFP



