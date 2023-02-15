Video
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023
COP28 host UAE vows 'inclusive roadmap' for climate talks

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

DUBAI, Feb 14: The Emirati oil chief leading this year's UN climate talks said Tuesday he will introduce an "inclusive" plan for the meeting in Dubai, amid criticism by activists over his appointment.

Rights group Amnesty International has said Sultan Al Jaber is "unfit" for the COP28 presidency, being the CEO of state-owned oil giant ADNOC, while Western officials have defended his role in the crucial talks set for November and December.

Al Jaber told the annual World Government Summit event in Dubai that as "president, I will lay out a roadmap for COP28 that is inclusive, results-oriented and
very far from business as usual".

"We will capitalise on our experience and our network of partners to engage with governments, civil society, youth, the financial community, industry and technology companies," added Al Jaber, the oil-rich United Arab Emirates' special envoy for climate change.

In a statement on Monday, Amnesty's climate director Marta Schaaf said Al Jaber's role at ADNOC made him "unfit to lead COP28".

"Sultan Al Jaber cannot be an honest broker for climate talks when the company he leads is planning to cause more climate damage," she said. Al Jaber, 49, is also the UAE's minister of industry and advanced technology and head of a leading renewable energy firm. A veteran of COP meetings, he is the first CEO to lead the summit.

His appointment last month was welcomed by US climate envoy John Kerry and French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, who urged the world to get behind Al Jaber and focus on "concrete decisions".    AFP


