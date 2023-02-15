BPL final ticket price starts from Taka 300

Video
Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has released the price of the ticket for the final match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 today with a fan needing at least Taka 300 to watch who would lift the coveted trophy.

The maximum price of the ticket is Taka 2000, which will give a fan a seat in the Grand Stand. The VIP stand ticket price is Taka 1500, Club House Taka 800, North and South Stand Taka 400 and Eastern Stand Taka 300.

Tickets will go on sale for the final from tomorrow (Wednesday) and as usually will be found at the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium and ticket booth adjacent to Gate 1 of Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Comilla Victorians have already confirmed the final while their opponents will be decided tonight when Sylhet Strikers will take on Rangpur Riders in the second Qualifier.

The BPL governing council however is set to arrange a concert ahead of the final game. A number of famed singers including prominent band singer James is expected to perform here. However with the match ticket, the fans could enjoy the concert.     BSS


