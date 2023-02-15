Four more matches of Fed Cup handball held

Four more matches -- two of men's and two of women's -- of Walton Federation Cup handball (man's and woman's) were decided on the third day (Tuesday) held at Shaheed (Captain) M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.





On the day's men's group matches, Border Guard Bangladesh beat Team Handball Dhaka by 44-11 goals after leading the first half by 22-6 goals while Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP) defeated Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 40-24 goals after dominating the first half by 17-10 goals.





In the women's group matches, Tetulia Upazila Sports Association outplayed Handball Training Center Dhaka by 32-16 goals after dominating the first half by 18-10 goals while Bangladesh Ansar and VDP outclassed Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 31-17 goals after leading the first half by 16-8 goals.





Meanwhile, the women's group final match between Tetulia Upazila Sports Association and Bangladesh Ansar and VDP will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) at the same venue at 10.45 am.





A total of eight teams, four of men's and equal number of women's, are taking part in the meet, sponsored by Walton High-tech Industries Limited and organized by BHF. BSS