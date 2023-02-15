Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

NZ fast bowler Jamieson out of England Test series

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

NZ fast bowler Jamieson out of England Test series

NZ fast bowler Jamieson out of England Test series

WELLINGTON, New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson was on Tuesday ruled out of the England Test series with a recurrence of a stress fracture in his back.

Seam bowler Matt Henry will also miss the first Test at Mount Maunganui beginning Thursday as he waits for the birth of his first child.

Jamieson, 28, had not played any international cricket since June when he initially suffered the back injury on the tour of England.

Jamieson played for a New Zealand XI in a warm-up against England last week without pain, but New Zealand coach Gary Stead said a scan had revealed another fracture.

"It's really gutting for Kyle to have this happen after he'd put so much hard work into getting himself back on the park," said Stead.

"While Kyle's not feeling any pain, the evidence is pretty clear he has a stress-fracture."

Jamieson will return to Christchurch to undergo more scans and faces an extended period on the sidelines.

The uncapped duo of Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn will replace Jamieson and Henry in New Zealand's squad for the first Test.

The day-night match is expected to begin on time at 2:00pm (0100GMT) Thursday, despite heavy rain from a tropical storm.

Henry should be available for the second Test in Wellington, which starts on February 24.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BPL final ticket price starts from Taka 300
Four more matches of Fed Cup handball held
NZ fast bowler Jamieson out of England Test series
It was do or die, says Tryon after crucial World Cup win for SA
England look to ride 'Bazball' wave against depleted New Zealand
Sports Partner Int'l gets marketing, commercial rights
England, SA ignore auction distractions and gain key wins
Fans cheer Nepali cricketer accused of rape


Latest News
Fardin’s father to file ‘no confidence’ petition against DB probe report claiming his death suicide
DoE drive in Dhaka, Narayanganj penalises multiple polluters
College student killed in bike race with his friends in Magura
Sylhet overcomes Rony scare to seal BPL final
Tickets for BPL final available on Wednesday
Press Council to be strengthened further: Hasan
Three drown in Sitakunda
World oil demand exceeded pre-Covid level in late 2022: OPEC
Main accused in Sonia Aktar murder case held
RAB arrests human trafficking ring leader Nazrul along with five accomplices
Most Read News
Primary scholarship exam results in last week of February
BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices raided; phones, laptops seized
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national state of emergency
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka today
Brahmanbaria Bar creates black mark in legal history: HC
Red rose prices skyrocket
Turkey-Syria quake focus turns to survivors as deaths passes 37,000
Boy rescued alive on 9th day of Turkiye earthquake
Global Covid-19 cases near 678 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft