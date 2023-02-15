It was do or die, says Tryon after crucial World Cup win for SA PAARL, "It was do or die," said all-rounder Chloe Tryon after a match-winning performance for South Africa, who defeated New Zealand by 65 runs in a Women's T20 World Cup match at Boland Park in Paarl on Monday.





Tryon made 40 as South Africa struggled to 132 for six in their 20 overs, then took two for 12 as New Zealand were bowled out for 67.





"We knew how important this game was," said Tryon. "We had to go back to the basics. I thought we were 15 or 20 runs short so we had a job to do with the ball. Everyone did superbly tonight."





Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba struck twice in the first three overs of New Zealand's innings and the White Ferns were unable to recover. It was effectively a must-win game for both teams after they both lost their opening games.





Mlaba finished with three for ten in her four overs - her best figures in T20 internationals.





It was the fourth successive match on the same pitch but New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said her team's batting performance was simply not good enough.





"To be honest, it's embarrassing," said Devine. "We trained hard and put in all the work behind the scenes but to come out and perform like that for two games in a row is not good enough for international cricket."





Monday's collapse was even worse than New Zealand's capitulation to Australia at the same venue on Saturday when they lost by 97 runs after being bowled out for 76.





Tryon (40) and Nadine de Klerk (28 not out) shared a sixth wicket partnership of 47 after South Africa's top order batting failed for the second successive match.





Off-spinner Eden Carson dismissed Tazmin Brits in the first over and finished with two for 23 while fast bowler Lea Tahuhu took two for 27, including the key wicket of Laura Wolvaardt, who was bowled when she swung across the line after scoring 13. But New Zealand's batting failed again, with Devine's 16 the top score before she was trapped leg before wicket by Tryon. AFP