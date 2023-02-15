Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

It was do or die, says Tryon after crucial World Cup win for SA

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

It was do or die, says Tryon after crucial World Cup win for SA

It was do or die, says Tryon after crucial World Cup win for SA

PAARL,  "It was do or die," said all-rounder Chloe Tryon after a match-winning performance for South Africa, who defeated New Zealand by 65 runs in a Women's T20 World Cup match at Boland Park in Paarl on Monday.

Tryon made 40 as South Africa struggled to 132 for six in their 20 overs, then took two for 12 as New Zealand were bowled out for 67.

"We knew how important this game was," said Tryon. "We had to go back to the basics. I thought we were 15 or 20 runs short so we had a job to do with the ball. Everyone did superbly tonight."

Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba struck twice in the first three overs of New Zealand's innings and the White Ferns were unable to recover. It was effectively a must-win game for both teams after they both lost their opening games.

Mlaba finished with three for ten in her four overs - her best figures in T20 internationals.

It was the fourth successive match on the same pitch but New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said her team's batting performance was simply not good enough.

"To be honest, it's embarrassing," said Devine. "We trained hard and put in all the work behind the scenes but to come out and perform like that for two games in a row is not good enough for international cricket."

Monday's collapse was even worse than New Zealand's capitulation to Australia at the same venue on Saturday when they lost by 97 runs after being bowled out for 76.

Tryon (40) and Nadine de Klerk (28 not out) shared a sixth wicket partnership of 47 after South Africa's top order batting failed for the second successive match.

Off-spinner Eden Carson dismissed Tazmin Brits in the first over and finished with two for 23 while fast bowler Lea Tahuhu took two for 27, including the key wicket of Laura Wolvaardt, who was bowled when she swung across the line after scoring 13. But New Zealand's batting failed again, with Devine's 16 the top score before she was trapped leg before wicket by Tryon.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BPL final ticket price starts from Taka 300
Four more matches of Fed Cup handball held
NZ fast bowler Jamieson out of England Test series
It was do or die, says Tryon after crucial World Cup win for SA
England look to ride 'Bazball' wave against depleted New Zealand
Sports Partner Int'l gets marketing, commercial rights
England, SA ignore auction distractions and gain key wins
Fans cheer Nepali cricketer accused of rape


Latest News
Fardin’s father to file ‘no confidence’ petition against DB probe report claiming his death suicide
DoE drive in Dhaka, Narayanganj penalises multiple polluters
College student killed in bike race with his friends in Magura
Sylhet overcomes Rony scare to seal BPL final
Tickets for BPL final available on Wednesday
Press Council to be strengthened further: Hasan
Three drown in Sitakunda
World oil demand exceeded pre-Covid level in late 2022: OPEC
Main accused in Sonia Aktar murder case held
RAB arrests human trafficking ring leader Nazrul along with five accomplices
Most Read News
Primary scholarship exam results in last week of February
BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices raided; phones, laptops seized
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national state of emergency
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka today
Brahmanbaria Bar creates black mark in legal history: HC
Red rose prices skyrocket
Turkey-Syria quake focus turns to survivors as deaths passes 37,000
Boy rescued alive on 9th day of Turkiye earthquake
Global Covid-19 cases near 678 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft