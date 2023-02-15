Video
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023
Sports Partner Int'l gets marketing, commercial rights

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The South Asian Football Federation's executive committee, in a virtual meeting, on Tuesday has approved the tender bid of Sports Partner International for the marketing and commercial rights of the SAFF Championship, the SAFF official website confirmed.

The website news said that the SAFF had published a notice inviting tender bids to acquire the rights of the SAFF Championship on 13 December 2022 and it received the bid within the deadline on 16 January 2023.

As per the decision of the committee, the rights has been awarded for four editions till 2029, while the 2023 edition of the championship has been decided to be held in a centralised venue in India.

However, the match venue for the 2023 championship would be confirmed by 10 March, as requested by the All-India Football Federation (AIFA).


