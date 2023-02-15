Video
England, SA ignore auction distractions and gain key wins

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

PAARL, FEB 14: England and South Africa overcame the distractions of a player auction in India and pulled off important wins on the fourth day of the Women's T20 World Cup at Boland Park in Paarl.
England took command of Group Two, beating Ireland by four wickets to notch their second successive win, while South Africa played themselves back into contention in Group One with a 65-run win over New Zealand.
Monday's double-header was played while the auction in India's Women's Premier League was being held in Mumbai, with potential life-changing deals for players from both teams, as well as those from New Zealand.
England captain Heather Knight said her players were able to focus on the cricket. She said they left their hotel in Cape Town while hearing shouts of excitement from Indian players who were the main focus of bidders from Indian franchises.
"Whatever happens in the IPL doesn't affect the value of the players in our team," she said.
Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone showed why she was bought by the Uttar Pradesh Warriorz franchise for the equivalent of about US$220 000 when she sparked an Ireland collapse to 105 all out. Ecclestone took three for 13.
Another WPL target, Alice Capsey, bought by Delhi Capitals for $91 000, set up an early finish by hitting 51 off 22 balls in England's reply.
Nat Sciver-Brunt, who attracted the joint-highest price for an overseas player, had a quiet day, bowling two overs which cost ten runs and being dismissed for five. She was bought by Mumbai Indians for $390 000.    AFP


