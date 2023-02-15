Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Fans cheer Nepali cricketer accused of rape

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Fans cheer Nepali cricketer accused of rape

Fans cheer Nepali cricketer accused of rape

KATHMANDU,  Hundreds of Nepali cricket fans cheered Tuesday as the country's star spin bowler Sandeep Lamichhane returned to the field while on bail facing rape charges.

Lamichhane is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room last August.
He was suspended as national captain and arrested, but was freed on bail at the end of last month, with Nepal's cricket association announcing a day later his ban had been lifted.

He returned to the side in the opening game of a World Cup League 2 tri-series against Namibia in Kathmandu.

Cheering supporters welcomed back the 22-year-old, who maintains his innocence, and he was seen weeping after taking a wicket.

"Okay, he is facing accusations. He should be punished if it is proven," fan Saroj Ghimire told AFP.

"But my view is that he should not be kept out of matches just because of such accusations."

His selection has sparked anger among women's rights activists in the country, and many on Twitter criticised his inclusion, posting "not my national team".

Nepal won the match by two wickets, with Lamichhane taking three wickets in all.

Lamichhane had been a poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal, which gained one-day international status in 2018.

His big break came when he was snapped up by the Delhi Capitals for the big-money Indian Premier League that year, and he has since been Nepal's most sought-after cricketer.      AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BPL final ticket price starts from Taka 300
Four more matches of Fed Cup handball held
NZ fast bowler Jamieson out of England Test series
It was do or die, says Tryon after crucial World Cup win for SA
England look to ride 'Bazball' wave against depleted New Zealand
Sports Partner Int'l gets marketing, commercial rights
England, SA ignore auction distractions and gain key wins
Fans cheer Nepali cricketer accused of rape


Latest News
Fardin’s father to file ‘no confidence’ petition against DB probe report claiming his death suicide
DoE drive in Dhaka, Narayanganj penalises multiple polluters
College student killed in bike race with his friends in Magura
Sylhet overcomes Rony scare to seal BPL final
Tickets for BPL final available on Wednesday
Press Council to be strengthened further: Hasan
Three drown in Sitakunda
World oil demand exceeded pre-Covid level in late 2022: OPEC
Main accused in Sonia Aktar murder case held
RAB arrests human trafficking ring leader Nazrul along with five accomplices
Most Read News
Primary scholarship exam results in last week of February
BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices raided; phones, laptops seized
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national state of emergency
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka today
Brahmanbaria Bar creates black mark in legal history: HC
Red rose prices skyrocket
Turkey-Syria quake focus turns to survivors as deaths passes 37,000
Boy rescued alive on 9th day of Turkiye earthquake
Global Covid-19 cases near 678 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft