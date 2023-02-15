Video
Pressure on Potter to deliver return on Chelsea investment

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

LONDON, Chelsea may have spent over £500 million ($603 million) on new players, but their first season under new ownership will end without any trophies to show for it unless they can conquer Europe in the coming months.

The Blues travel to face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday already out of both domestic cups and languishing 10th in the Premier League.

Winning the Champions League for a third time could even by Chelsea's best route back into the competition next season as they sit 10 points adrift of the top four in the English top flight.

Graham Potter's men have won just two games in their last 12 since European football shut down for the winter.

Potter has had to juggle a lengthy injury list and bed in an avalanche of January signings, while also trying to maintain harmony in a bloated squad of 33 first-team players.

The former Brighton boss has already had tough choices to make for the rest of his side's European campaign.    AFP


