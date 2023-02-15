Dulal Mahmud's new book published

Senior sports journalist Mahmud Hossain Khan Dulal's (Dulal Mahmud) 14th book 'Bismrito 101 Krirabider Brittatnto (A Memoir on 101 Forgotten Sportspersons) is published recently by the Bishwasahitta Bhaban. The book is available at the publisher's pavilion at the Ekushey Book Fair.





In this book, Dulal Mahmud tried to focus on the prominent local athletes during the British and Pakistan eras. Earlier, the writer's books 'Footballe Dekhi Prithibir Mukh', 'Dhakar Footballer Gourobmoy Sei Din', 'Kheloyarra Jokhon Ronaggone', 'Khelar Mathe Muktijuddho', 'Krirabidder Smritipote Bangabandhu', '25 July 1971', and 'Swadhinotar 50 Bochore Khelar 50' were published by the same publishers.







Apart from those, his book 'Banglar Football Jadukor' was published by Bangla Academy, 'Pakistan Jatiya Dole Bangali Kheloar' and 'Smirit Ontorale Kriti Krirabidra' by Jonaki Prakashani, 'Amader footballerra' by Parijat Prakashani, 'Stadiumer Sei Addata Aaj Ar nei' by Okkhorbritto and 'Achi Crickete Achi Footballe' by Abahan Publisher.