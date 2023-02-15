Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Salah sees fresh start for Liverpool in derby win

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Salah sees fresh start for Liverpool in derby win

Salah sees fresh start for Liverpool in derby win

LIVERPOOL, Mohamed Salah said Liverpool's 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday is just the start of a revival for the Reds.
Salah scored for the first time in the Premier League since Boxing Day as Jurgen Klopp's men snapped a four-game winless streak.

Cody Gakpo then grabbed his first goal for the club in the second half.

A positive night for Liverpool was rounded off by the return of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino from injury, while Virgil van Dijk made the bench after six weeks on the sidelines.

"It's a huge win for us," said Salah. "We had a perfect week to train and the players were so excited and we couldn't wait for the game to turn everything around. Hopefully it was a start." Liverpool are still nine points off the top four in ninth.

But that gap to fourth-placed Newcastle could be cut to six points when they travel to St. James' Park next weekend.

That clash comes just days before Real Madrid's trip to Anfield in the Champions League last 16 and Klopp will be hoping he has finally stumbled upon a solution to some of his side's woes in time for another tilt at the European Cup.

"Tonight we were there and that has to be the sign now for us for what we have to do," said Klopp. "The performance for the full 96 minutes was the best for a while."

Liverpool's optimism has to be put in the context of facing an Everton side with just one win in 12 games.

That victory came last weekend in Sean Dyche's first match in charge as league leaders Arsenal were shocked 1-0 at Goodison Park.

But Dyche was given a better understanding of the problems he has inherited with the Toffees languishing in the relegation zone.

Everton were still left to rue what might have been had James Tarkowski's header gone in rather than come off the post just seconds before Liverpool took the lead.

Instead, the hosts collected the loose ball and freed Nunez down the left, who squared for Salah to prod into an unguarded net with Jordan Pickford caught in no man's land.

Everton were undone by another swift counter-attack at the start of the second period.

Andy Robertson charged through midfield and found Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose inviting ball across the face of the goal just required a simple finish from Gakpo.

The Dutch international will hope a derby goal proves the turning point after a difficult start to life in the Premier League following his January move from PSV Eindhoven.

"It was a great game from our side," said Gakpo. "We really needed this."    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BPL final ticket price starts from Taka 300
Four more matches of Fed Cup handball held
NZ fast bowler Jamieson out of England Test series
It was do or die, says Tryon after crucial World Cup win for SA
England look to ride 'Bazball' wave against depleted New Zealand
Sports Partner Int'l gets marketing, commercial rights
England, SA ignore auction distractions and gain key wins
Fans cheer Nepali cricketer accused of rape


Latest News
Fardin’s father to file ‘no confidence’ petition against DB probe report claiming his death suicide
DoE drive in Dhaka, Narayanganj penalises multiple polluters
College student killed in bike race with his friends in Magura
Sylhet overcomes Rony scare to seal BPL final
Tickets for BPL final available on Wednesday
Press Council to be strengthened further: Hasan
Three drown in Sitakunda
World oil demand exceeded pre-Covid level in late 2022: OPEC
Main accused in Sonia Aktar murder case held
RAB arrests human trafficking ring leader Nazrul along with five accomplices
Most Read News
Primary scholarship exam results in last week of February
BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices raided; phones, laptops seized
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national state of emergency
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka today
Brahmanbaria Bar creates black mark in legal history: HC
Red rose prices skyrocket
Turkey-Syria quake focus turns to survivors as deaths passes 37,000
Boy rescued alive on 9th day of Turkiye earthquake
Global Covid-19 cases near 678 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft