Liverpool call for UEFA action to guarantee supporter safety

LIVERPOOL, Liverpool called on UEFA to do the "right thing" in implementing a series of recommendations after a damning report found European football's governing body responsible for the chaos that surrounded last year's Champions League final in Paris.





The independent report, commissioned by UEFA, found that they bore "primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster."





French police and authorities were also criticised for a lack of planning and a heavy-handed response to supporters, based on incorrect assumptions that fans posed a threat to public order.





Real Madrid's 1-0 win at the Stade de France on May 28 was overshadowed by events surrounding European football's showpiece event.





Kick-off was delayed by 37 minutes as fans struggled to access the stadium after being funnelled into overcrowded bottlenecks on approach.







Police then fired tear gas towards thousands of supporters locked behind metal fences on the perimeter to the stadium.





UEFA then tried to pin the blame on Liverpool fans arriving late despite thousands having been held for hours outside the stadium before kick-off. In a statement on Monday, UEFA apologised to Liverpool fans for "unjustly blaming them for the situation leading to the delayed kick-off. -AFP