Steel industry sector seeks govt support to sustain Increase of the raw materials price in the world market, shortage of electricity and gas in factories on the other hand. In this situation, the steel, rod, and cement industries of the country are suffering from an extreme crisis. The businessmen of this sector sought the government's support on an urgent basis to deal with the crisis.





During the second meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Iron, Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, and Re-rolling Industries held at the FBCCI office on Monday morning, traders said that the prices of raw materials including steel, rods, and cement have increased in the world market. Meanwhile, due to the shortage of electricity and gas in the factory, production has also decreased. Low production has made it difficult to repay bank loans, creating a risk of default. In this situation, businessmen in these sectors called for the government's support to sustain the steel, rod, and cement industries of the country.





FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said that the steel sector is directly involved in the development of the country. It is very important to turn this sector around to continue the industrialization and other development progress of the country. He demanded a dollar fund for the import of raw materials along with uninterrupted electricity and gas supply to factories. Besides, the FBCCI chief also urged the banks to cooperate in opening LCs.





FBCCI vice-president M A Momen opined with the businessmen and said the crisis in the steel sector is clear. He advised the businessmen to use the upcoming Bangladesh Business Summit as a platform for branding the steel sector.





The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the committee and chairman of the Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association Manwar Hossain. He demanded dollar funds to sustain the steel sector.





The director in charge of the committee said that it is very important to take initiatives to reduce the price of construction materials to continue the government's development targets implementation.





FBCCI Former first vice-president Mohammad Ali, Director S.M. Jahangir Alam (Manik), committee Co-chairmen Md. Shahidullah, Dr. Sumon Chowdhury, Engr. Shafiqul Haque Talukder, Engr. Bimal Chandra Roy and other members were also present at the meeting.