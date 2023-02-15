Video
Most listed firms suffer losses in Sept-Dec

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

About 70 per cent of the 214 listed companies which announced their financial reports for the September-December, 2022 or the second quarter of the current financial year of 2022-23 suffered losses amid economic woes in the country, in line with the global slowdown.

High cost of energy, price hike of raw materials due to dollar shortage and decreased consumption capacity due to an economic slowdown are responsible for the poor profit margin of the listed companies, said economists.

They said that the situation might worsen in coming days and suggested that the government take actions to minimise production costs and offer facilities to investors to bring fresh investments.

Economist Ahsan H Mansur said: "Local currency depreciation against the dollar following the Russia-Ukraine war increased the industrial production costs, which affected the profits of the listed companies." Most of the companies had to pay a big portion of their profits for payment of foreign loans, he said.

The increasing prices of fuel and energy raised the costs of business while consumer consumption declined during the period which hit the profit margin of a number of sectors, he said.

The government should create investment opportunity by boosting the stock market investors for ensuring smooth production capacity of listed companies and should offer facility to ensure a smooth supply chain, he said.

CPD distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman said, 'The cost of doing business in Bangladesh is higher than other countries of the world where increasing energy price and other ongoing macroeconomic factors increased the cost of business and they lowered the profits.'

'However, to cut the losses of business in coming days we should reform macroeconomic policies prioritising the industrial development of the country,' he said. According to the financial statements of the 214 listed companies, profit of IT, pharmaceuticals, fuel and power, paper and printing, tannery, telecommunication and travel sectors' companies increased slightly in the period.

Cement, ceramics, textile, insurance, engineering, jute, miscellaneous and real estate sectors' companies' profits dropped significantly in the period. The 214 companies out of 400 listed companies under the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) published their financial reports for the first half of 2022-23 in January.

In the second quarter, profits of 64 companies rose year-on-year while that of 109 companies dropped for the period and 40 companies posted losses. The profit of one company remained unchanged.

Banks, financial institutions and most of the multinational companies are yet to disclose their earnings as they follow the calendar year for financial reports.


