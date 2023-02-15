Video
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:51 AM
Home Business

30th Ctg Int'l Trade Fair kicks off tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM,  The month-long 30th Chattogram International Trade Fair (CITF) will begin on Thursday (February 16) at the city's Railway Polo Ground. Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, MP will inaugurate the fair as the Chief guest.

Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul karim Chowdhury, Former Chittagong Chamber President MA Latif, MP and The Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mohammad Jasim Uddin will be present as special guests on the occasion.

More than 300 organisations are participating with 400 stalls and 20 premier pavilions, 56 premier stalls, 14 gold stalls, 48 mega stalls, 11 food stalls, 3 separate zones in the fair. Companies from India, Thailand and Iran are participating in the fair showcasing their own products will display their products through various stalls.

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam announced the fair details at a press conference at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Center at Agrabad on Tuesday.

Mahbubul Alam said: "Two million visitors and buyers are expected to gathered at the month-long fair.  In order to keep pace with the world, knowledge-based businessmen should be developed.  For this purpose, diversity is being brought to this fair. Participating in this fair, many companies including N Mohammad Plastic, BRB Cable, Hatil are now exporting their products all over the world."

The ticket price for entering the fair is Tk 20.  Free tickets have been provided for school students. The month-long fair will run daily from 10 am to 10 pm.


