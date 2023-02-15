Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - plunged on Tuesday due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.





DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 14.70 points or 0.23 percent to 6,256.17. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 5.43 points to finish at 2,226.66 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 3.38 points to close at 1,368.28.





Out of 320 issues traded, 147 declined, 27 advanced and 146 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.





Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 4,331.04 million, which was 4,354.19 million on the previous day of the week.The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 36.35 points to settle at 18,462.14 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 22.05 points to close at 11,067.39 BSS