Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:50 AM
Saudi Comm Minister to lead KSA team at BD Business Summit

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

A high-profile delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, Minister of Commerce of the Kingdom, will take part in the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 in Dhaka in March next.

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan disclosed this when he met Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the latter's Secretariat office in Dhaka on February 9, said a Ministry press release on Monday.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will organize the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 in March marking the 50th founding anniversary of the country's apex trade body.

Bangladesh Business Summit 2023, scheduled for March 11-13, 2023, is an international trade and investment promotion event. Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the event.

The summit, envisaged becoming Bangladesh's flagship business event, will highlight Bangladesh's economic and market strengths as well as concrete trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh by convening national and global business leaders, investors, policymakers, practitioners, policy and market analysts, academia, and innovators.

The Bangladesh Business Summit will also host the best of Bangladesh Expo and FBCCI Business Awards 2023. There will be 3 plenary sessions on strategic issues, 13 parallel technical sessions, B2B meets, networking sessions, open house reception and guided tours for international delegates.



