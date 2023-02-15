Video
Home Business

HSBC BD gets Superbrand recognition

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Superbrands Bangladesh, a representative of London-based Superbrands Worldwide, a global arbiter for brands operating in 90 countries, has announced HSBC as a Superbrand in the banking sector.

HSBC was recognised along with 39 other brands in different categories at the Award Gala of Superbrands Bangladesh 2023-24 recently in Dhaka.

This event was a celebration of the most successful and influential brands in Bangladesh, paying tribute to the most prominent and impactful brands of the country.

The event recognised the Superbrands of Bangladesh for their exemplary feat in terms of business value and contribution to consumer life.

Tanmi Haque, Head of Wealth & Personal Banking, HSBC Bangladesh received the award and expressed her opinion saying, "Our customers are always at the heart of what we do. Winning this recognition is a testament to our continuous effort to be a brand that is relevant for our customers - in catering to their holistic banking needs. We are grateful for the trust, love and support of our customers who inspire us to reach new heights."

Launched in 1994, Superbrands has become the most prominent symbol for success for brands. The Superbrands are selected through a rigorous process involving independent and voluntary panels of experts from a range of backgrounds, known as the Brand Council.

HSBC, as a responsible brand, has a longstanding commitment to supporting the market in which it operates. A significant portion of its work is directed towards making a meaningful impact with its exemplary products and services.    UNB


